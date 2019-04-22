Black Hills FOX Business: Cotton Candy Shoppe & CREAM Ice Cream in Hill City

When it comes to cotton candy, many are probably used to the traditional blue, green and pink, but a new shop in Hill City is swirling up more than that.

The Cotton Candy Shoppe located inside of Farmer's Daughter at 164 Main St. is offering a new type of cotton candy experience for those living in and visiting the Black Hills.

The shop imports more than 40 flavored sugars from a company in California.

Both kids and kids-at-heart can stop by and get their hands on one of two sizes and the best part, witnessing the candy twirl up in that machine.

"Our vision for cotton candy is just to allow every single tourist that comes in, every single local that comes in, just to experience really good cotton candy. We have 42 different flavors so we're not your momma's cotton candy. We're not used to what you grew up with, we've kicked it up quite a bit," said Lorena Freis, owner.

The Cotton Candy Shoppe is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, until 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Right next door, the timing could not be better for a new ice cream shop, committed to putting a smile on everyone's faces.

CREAM just entered the ice cream scene nearly four months ago.

Customers can try their handmade ice cream of many flavors and varieties, or grab a cup of coffee and add one of their handmade syrups.

The owners say they know that people can eat ice cream twelve months out of the year, and they are glad to give everyone in the area another sweet destination.

"We are just excited to be in the area and excited to offer some great ice cream. Super premium and some fantastic coffee that we locally source and just excited to be part of the Hill City community," said Stephanie Weyer, owner.

CREAM is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and plans to expand hours as tourism season picks up.

The ice cream and coffee shop is also looking at some additional outdoor seating.