Black Hills FOX Business: Changing Closet opens for plus-sized women and Mexico Tipico

Realizing a dire need for plus-sized women clothing in Rapid City and with several stores like Herberger's and Dress Barn recently closing their doors, one woman is giving them a viable option.

It was always Kristine Williams' dream to own a plus-sized women's clothing shop and after working for many years, she's now retired and making that dream come true.

Her new store Changing Closet in Rushmore Mall sells gently used and new plus-sized clothing.

The idea of the store is for women who have maybe lost weight and are not quite to their weight goal yet to find reasonably priced clothing, and also for those who have continued to change their closets to larger sizes.

Williams says she's hoping to spread a message with the concept of her store.

"She can look in the mirror and still feel wonderful about herself no matter what size she is. For those people that come in and say well I am not going to buy a bigger size. Well you need to look and feel good at how you are at that point in your life and that's why I offer these clothing for women that are gaining weight too," Williams said.

In addition to clothing, Changing Closet sells shoes, jewelry, handbags, and other accessories.

The store is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexican cuisine is making room for another family-owned establishment here in Rapid City.

Mexico Tipico at 1900 N Maple Ave. is the newest family-owned Mexican restaurant in town hoping to give the people of Rapid City full authenticity.

They say "mi casa es tu casa."

They want to be known for not just a good menu, but for spectacular customer service also.

Staff says there might be a lot of Mexican restaurants around, but the cooking and vision are all unique.

"Each one has maybe their own style, their own taste. We like to pride ourselves of maybe a little more authentic. We like to give them a little bit of everything. Posole or menudo, maybe like street tacos. So a little bit of everything for everyone we have here," said Marisol Avalos, a manager, and a waitress.

Mexico Tipico is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.