Black Hills FOX Business: Board & Brush and Perfect Wave Productions

If you're into the whole Do-It-Yourself movement, a creative studio in Rapid City is just the place to let those creative juices flow.

With an extensive art background, Krista Shipley from Pierre decided Rapid City with its vibrant art scene was the place to introduce a new Board and Brush franchise.

The studio is a place for people to design signs made of raw wood, while also experiencing the sip and paint concept with access to snacks and beverages.

With every color imaginable and various designs to choose from, Shipley said it is the ideal gathering place.

"I hope this Board and Brush studio will just be an outlet for people to come and enjoy themselves. Have a good time after a stressful week. Create something that they are truly going to enjoy and hang on their wall, put on their porch, give as gifts," Shipley said.

Shipley plans to add doormats, glass etching and many other as well as collaborate with local wineries in town.

Board and Brush Rapid City has workshops on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To learn how you can book a workshop or special event, you can visit their website.

When we go to concerts or big events, we are going to see something or someone. One company is making sure you can see and hear what is going on with no problem.

From concerts at the Sturgis Rally to houses of worship, Perfect Wave Productions has brought their expertise to many large venues you've most likely been to in the Black Hills.

Their engineers, many former musicians, all have experience with technology and acoustic science and use that to create solutions to custom fit certain areas.

"We want them to have the best experience where they can understand all the words of the singers and they can sing along or not. To be able to hear what they are singing is what people go there for then the lighting is the icing on the cake so it makes the show," said Steve Foudray, engineering partner.

You can check out Perfect Wave Production's work on Facebook or Instagram or give them a call at (605) 415-4554.