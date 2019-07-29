Black Hills FOX Business: Axe It Out opens and Omnitech expands in Rapid City

Whether you are looking for a spot of fun for the whole gang or just a creative way to blow off some steam, you will like this new recreational hotspot.

Rapid City's first axe Throwing Bar, Axe it Out is located at 811 Disk Drive.

It is the first of its kind here in Rapid City offering real axes and targets to aim for.

For beginners and professionals, it is a place to go and kick back, have a drink, and "let the good times throw."

As members of the World Axe Throwing League themselves, owners say it is easy to get hooked.

"After he {her husband} built a target in our garage, and once I threw, I was hooked. It's addicting. It's really fun. You can be if you're competitive, it's great um if you want to have a date night, team building, it's great for anybody," said Melissa Boehrns Bonham, owner of Axe it Out.

Axe it Out is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

as well as Friday from 5 to midnight and Saturday from 3 to Midnight.

They do plan to open even earlier in the afternoon during Rally time.

Omnitech, a South Dakota based software and data engineering firm in Rapid City, is getting ready to expand within the Ascent Innovation Center.

When they first got started on the School of Mines and Technology's campus, Jeremy Warner started out with himself and two interns in the office.

This fall, it will be him, another full-time position, and three more interns and the company's also looking at potentially expanding more in the future.

So, they need more space to continue investing in communities to help elevate the technology opportunities and knowledge in the area.

"We have interns at the School of Mines during the school year so part of what my job is going to be an incubator for that so we are making sure we engage them and keep them in touch with the company and keep them in touch with the company and doing work for us during the school year and keep them learning," said Jeremy Warner, a software engineer with Omnitech.

Warner says the plan is to move into the new office in the middle of August.