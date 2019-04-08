Black Hills FOX Business: Antunez in Spearfish and DROP Juicery

A new restaurant has become the talk of Spearfish when it comes to Mexican cuisine.

Antunez at 117 East Illinois Street is a small-scale eatery on the outside, with a large and intriguing menu waiting for guests on the inside.

The first thing on the menu is the "Pork Carnitas," which is the "taco that helped put them on the map."

With her Hispanic and Spanish background, owner, chef and, sommelier Sabrina Heredia and her son Jared DeGraaf implement their knack for generosity and tasty cuisine passed down by Heredia's grandmother.

"I've always fed everybody as Jared knows. He says mom you're always feeding the world. It's just something I've enjoyed and I've taken the family flavors that my grandmother used and of course they evolved," Heredia said.

Using all natural flavors and fresh ingredients, Antunez operates from Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Something even more unique about the restaurant is that it is dine-in only.

"The food is of top-notch quality and allows us to be able to do that. People will come and if they can't get in, they come another night, we hear it quite often," said Jared DeGraaf, co-owner & chef.

Heredia and DeGraaf say they have a few things in store for their delectable mom and pop and we'll just have to wait and see.

One of the only juice bars in the Black Hills is helping people fulfill their health and fitness goals.

DROP Juicery is an extension of The Studio, a fitness boutique, and sits in the atrium at 405 Canal St. in Rapid City.

The bar offers cold press beverages made with juices from raw fruits and vegetables as well as food bowls.

The owner says the business is all about fulfilling fitness needs and supporting people on the go with a mission in mind.

"You're looking at things that are going to be lower-carb, all clean gluten-free vegan organic ingredients. They have a protein supplement that's utilized with them so that it becomes a meal that people can pick up. Fast, easy, healthy," said Teresa Gonzalez, owner.

DROP Juicery is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.