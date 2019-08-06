Black Hills FOX Business: K & O Property Management & American Legion Post 22 turns 100

With building constantly on the rise in Rapid City and the expansion of the Ellsworth Air Force Base, one woman says her business is the perfect addition to the Black Hills.

Olivia Weter just opened the new office of K & O Property Management.

She's been in property management for seven years, this business starting out as a part-time job.

Recently, her passion and company both grew.

Now, K & O oversees 250 rentals including houses, apartments, and duplexes where she heavily relies on her incredible maintenance and cleaning staff.

She says at the core of it all, though, is the trust between she and her clients.

"I always try to respond to things immediately. I have personal rapports with each tenant and with each owner. They're not just another number in the system and I think that's been huge in helping me get where i am today. Just being able to be on that one on one level with the tenant and the homeowner as well," Weter said.

K & O Property is getting ready to expand its commercial division in the industry this fall.

For more information about Weter's property management, you can visit their website.

The American Legion Post 22 celebrates 100 years this year.

A century ago, a group of servicemen from WWI wanted to join an organization where veterans can come together to support one another.

The goal is to serve veterans and service members -- including active duty guard, reserve, and retirees, along with their families, through advocacy and support.

The group supports American Legion baseball with the Post 22 Hardhats and many other high school students through various programs.

The Legion's headquarters on East Saint Patrick is a hub for servicemen and women old and new to share one another's stories.

"They have an opportunity to get together to greet each other and to basically share experiences with each other whether it be WW2, Korea, Vietnam, or even the more current things in the golf. These individuals of all ages can get together and share their experiences, enjoy the comradery with each other," said Doug Harris, adjutant for Post 22.

The American Legion wants to be a place where the community can come as well.