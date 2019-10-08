Black Hills FOX Business: Sturgis's Heartland Homestore & Scooptown Car Wash

A need is being filled in Sturgis thanks to a creative dream team hoping to give a nod to the "wholesomeness of the heartland."

Heartland Homestore on 925 Junction Avenue is one of the only stores selling home appliances in the town.

From washers and dryers to refrigerators, stoves, and mattresses, the owners want to make sure the people in Sturgis have access to home necessities.

Owner Tracy Ainslie and General Manager Gary Aitken say adding items like unique candles, towels, crafts, chocolate, and taffy are just icing on the cake.

"Little treats to give it sort of a ... just a homey, welcoming atmosphere. Not just so industrial with just the machines and appliances and things like that. You know we want it to be warm and welcoming," Ainslie said.

'We definitely wanted to offer a rounded selection of products that would really tie together a good home and that's actually where we got the name from is Heartland Homestore," Aitken continued.

Heartland Homestore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They deliver, install, and even get rid of your old pieces.

Filling another need in the Sturgis community, one couple is working on a state-of-the-art car wash.

Tylea and Chris Bergman both grew up in Sturgis and have major plans for their 4,000 square foot lot.

Scooptown Car Wash will have two automatic bays, three self-serve bays, an oversized bay for campers, boats, and RVs, and even a pet wash.

"There's a lot of research going into equipment. There's a lot of equipment companies out there. We've done our research, traveled around., toured a lot of plants," Chris explained.

"It's right off the exit so it's convenient for them to pull off and get a quick carwash and like you said now that there's going to be the dump station here when it's during the summertime and they need to swing in. Now there's a convenient place for them for their RVs to get that done," Tylea added.

The Bergmans plan to have the Scooptown Car Wash up and running by December 2019.