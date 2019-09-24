Black Hills FOX Business: Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer & Gold Mine Pizzeria

You can call them an entrepreneurial power couple.

With their thriving fine art gallery and vintage motorcycle museum on Deadwood's Main Street, Scott and Sharon Jacobs have set out on a new venture not too far down the road.

The Jacobs plan on putting a Brewhouse and Grocer on Deadwood's busiest corner at 79 Sherman St.

In the nearly 4,000 square feet historic building, the plan to sell local, regional, national and international beers on tap.

For people who want fresh and healthy food, a selection of high quality produce sections of meats, cheeses, and other items.

Customers will be able to select their bottle of wine by hoisting it up a re-purposed elevator that was once in the back of the building.

The Jacobs say it is going to be like something the town has never seen before.

"We started talking to people and kind of brainstorming about the things that we felt were missing in Deadwood particularly. There's a lot of casinos and there's a lot of bars but we don't want to be just another bar," Sharon Jacobs said.

"Our main goal here is to be successful locally because if we're successfully locally, we'll thrive. Because during the summer with all the traffic coming here, that's easy. It's easy to make money then but we've got to be successful all year round," said Scott.

The top of the building that we gave you a glimpse of is going to be a three-bedroom vacation rental that Sharon and Scott hope will make their new business feel like home for those that step foot there.

Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer is set to be completed in early 2020.

There is a new pizza joint rolling and toasting in Lead.

Gold Mine Pizzeria on Main St. was set out to bring the people of Lead together.

The owner Jordan came to Lead on a road trip last year and decided to become a part of the little town culture.

Within a five-mile radius, there are 87 different places to get pizza so Jordan says he had to be sure to distinguish himself.

"Well, we have fresh ingredients. Everything is homemade fresh cut. From the chicken to the onions to everything that we serve is fresh and locally harvested taken to the local distributors," he said.

Gold Mine Pizzeria is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed on Tuesday, but open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.