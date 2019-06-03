Black Hills FOX Business: Austad's Golf opens and 2019 Deadwood hotel occupancy down in April

A new location in Rapid City is like a candy store for golfers helping people get the best fit for their best game.

Known for its store East River, the family-owned golf retailer Austad's sells everything from bags, to clubs, to apparel.

The best part of the store though, are the two simulator fitting bays allowing staff to measure a golfer's launch angle, ball spin, and clubhead speed.

The manager says it is all about providing the customer with the optimum fit of their clubs.

"Everyone has a different swing. Everyone has a different golf game so properly fit clubs is extremely important so by having this, by having options for people to try different things, we're going to get them to enjoy gold even more and that's our main goal is to get people to love this game," said DJ Martinez, store manager.

Austad's is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Not as many people stayed in Deadwood hotels this April when compared to last year.

Deadwood's City Finance Office released numbers showing the city had an occupancy rate of 37.17 percent for April 2019, which is a .75 percent decrease when compared with April 2018.

Deadwood Gaming Association Executive Director Mike Rodman says "while Deadwood's hotel occupancy rate is down slightly, Deadwood still accommodates more visitors."

Rodman says because of additional hotel room inventory this April over last, Deadwood hotel operators rented 675 room nights more than last April.

Deadwood kicked off its summer season with its Deadwood Alive reenactor's daily gunfights and the Trial of Jack McCall the first weekend in June.