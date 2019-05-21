Black Hills FOX Business: Pinup Parlor Tattoo Studio & Rapid City Regional Airport success

A new tattoo shop in town is going beyond just body art.

Pinup Parlor Tattoo Studio is priding itself on being a more retail-oriented shop, showcasing its work across the community.

The studio has handmade local gifts and merchandise from throughout the Black Hills including shirts, jewelry, bath scrubs, and body wash.

They are one of the only shops in the Hills to offer a 10% student discount on top of their military and first responder discounts.

Aaron Remington has been tattooing for five years and wants to create a unique vibe with his custom shop.

"My biggest goal was just to create something that was uniquely different than anywhere else in town. I wanted to create a place that people came not only just to get tattooed but a place to hang out and check out. You know what I mean, something cool, something different," the owner and artist at said.

You can connect with Pinup Parlor on Instagram and Facebook or give them a call.

The studio is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rapid City Regional Airport received a rating upgrade from Moody's Investors Service, an American business and financial services company that "provides investors with a simple system of gradation by which future relative creditworthiness of securities may be gauged."

The company announced Wednesday it was upgrading the airport's status to Baa2 from Baa3 on its Global Long-Term Rating Scale.

The upgrade, according to a Moody's release, is based on trends of enplanement growth and significantly improved debt service coverage ratios by Regional Airport.

"This is great news and the result of a lot of hard work and great support and decisions from our Airport Board," said Patrick Dame, executive director for the Rapid City Regional Airport.

"The stable outlook is based on our expectation that the airport will maintain solid financial metrics supported by a good enplanement growth trend and new airline agreement," Moody's said in a press release.

"Airports often borrow money for projects, including airline terminal and airport-related improvements," Dame continued.