Black Hills FOX Business: Rushmore Atheltics & Mount Rushmore Memories

Rapid City's first all-star cheer club just opened its doors.

Rushmore Athletics at 1645 Concourse Drive is all about recreational and competitive youth cheerleading, offering tots, tumbling, and cheerleading classes for children with disabilities.

The 6,000 square-foot gym features a spring floor, a tumble track, and extra space for classes.

A former cheerleader and gymnast herself, the owner says she is glad to be a pioneer for the all-star cheer experience.

"It's just another great option. I mean we have great dance and gymnastics programs here in Rapid and this is just another option for kids and boys and girls can both cheer which is awesome and lots of colleges give cheerleading scholarship so if they're young, being a cheerleader in college is a huge possibility," said Jenna Farrar, owner of Rushmore Athletics

If you would like to get in on the all-star action, visit www.rushmoreathletics.com

Mount Rushmore Society is making sure everyone walks away with a piece of the Black Hills.

Opening its doors at 830 Main St. in September 2018, the non-profit is now capitalizing on its storefront with the new Mount Rushmore Memories Gift Shop.

The store sells souvenirs like postcards, apparel, and key chains, as well as anything for your hiking needs.

The society operates a bookstore at Mount Rushmore as well as a store in the airport.

The CEO says this is the perfect place for people to take a piece of the Black Hills Home.

"This is kind of a combination of the educational books that you can purchase at Mount Rushmore and also Black Hills home decor and fun things to take home from your trip at Mount Rushmore, " said Debbie Ketel Speas, CEO.

The gift shop is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week.

Beginning May 15, the store will be open on Saturday also.