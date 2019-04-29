Black Hills FOX Business: Lindan Used Furniture & Things That Rock

One couple is trying to fill a niche in Rapid City with their new...used furniture shop.

Lindan Used Furniture and More at 1430 Haines Ave. sparked out of the Bartos' love to watch auctioneers.

The store sells not just furniture but also glassware sets, artwork, and electronics.

The Bartos' say since a lot of auctioneers have a need for used furniture sales, they felt inclined to jump into the industry.

They are priding themselves on not being your average used furniture stop.

"Linda's got a knack for noticing things and I'm the muscle that hauls it in and out," Dan Bartos said.

"We have some really nice stuff and If they just come in and give us a chance I think they'll find what they're looking for, Linda continued.

I want them to say wow. That was clean. The furniture was very well priced. That they got value for what they came in to find."

The couple takes requests from customers searching for specific items and says they always have their eyes open for new pieces.

Linda's Used Furniture & More is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Another shop's name gives it a little bit of creative license to feature hand-crafted rocks from all over the world.

Things That Rock at 257 E Main St. in Hill City started out as a rock shop but transformed into more.

Their focus is gemstone jewelry featuring one-of-a-kind pieces set in sterling silver.

The shop sells onyx floor lamps, coffee replacements and tinctures, and much more.

"Every rock shop in the area we like to say has it's own niche and ours is certainly the metaphysical properties so the spiritual aspects of stones, what they've been used for throughout history and what people continue to use them for to enrich their own lives today, said Michael Gallucci, co-owner.

Things that Rock is currently open seven days per week 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. but will be expanding those hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning in May.