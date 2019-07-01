Black Hills FOX Business: M Station brings snacks to Rushmore Mall, plus Extreme Fireworks

M Station is one of the newest ventures inside Rushmore Mall, selling familiar snacks at affordable prices.

The owners felt like people needed an option outside of the big restaurants and fast food.

In an effort to bring in more traffic to the mall, particularly outside the At Home Furniture Store, they hope to show off their homemade cooking and be the perfect stop if you are on the go.

"Especially like the little kids who just want something like a snack. With the prices being really affordable. Also for the mall employees, they only have like a 15-minute break so that's why we have this," said Linda Mills, owner.

M Station is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you want to be overwhelmed by 5,000 square feet of fireworks old and new, one seller has just the spark.

Extreme Fireworks at 4705 South I 90 Service Road has been in business for three years.

The owner Douglas Bellinger also owns Discount Firework Outlets which has been open for 15 years.

With ten stores between South Dakota and Iowa, the Fourth of July is the start of a popping season.

Extreme Fireworks is its own distributor reaching resellers all throughout the area.

Bellinger says the planning is just as extreme as the many products that excite you when you walk in his store.

"When August comes around, we will start ordering stuff for next year. Looking at products, going to shows, watching it, seeing what's available, what's not available so it takes us all year just to get ready amazingly enough. If it goes up and it's loud and it's pretty and it goes bang, we want it because we know you guys want it," Bellinger said.

State law allows fireworks to be used only where they are permitted through July 7.