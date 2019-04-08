Black Hills Energy building a new facility in Spearfish

A new operations center for Black Hills Energy broke ground in Spearfish.

The $1.7 million dollar project will be used to build a facility just over 200 thousand square feet.

The Spearfish facility serves customers not only in the Northern Hills but also in Montana and Wyoming,

The building will continue to host 4 full-time employees

One of the key improvements for the new facility will have four big bay doors and a shop to allow their operational trucks to stay out of the weather.

"They respond to outages day or night and when they are firing up their trucks it is nice to have a place to store those indoors so they are ready to go." says Marc Eyre

They plan to have the new facility done by the end of the year