Black Hills Business: Stay Graceful In-Home Care

The people who work for a local in-home care know what it is like to have someone who needs help. The managing owner of Stay Graceful In-Home Care, Jess Olson says, most of the workers here, including herself, have had friends or family members who need care-taking services.

Jess Olson says, "I had this dream and vision and started to work on it... It's not a franchise it's not something we bought it's something we built and it's a family company and it's locally owned and operated."

A variety of services are provided to people of all ages, and different conditions.

"From companionship, to homemaker services, cooking and cleaning and grocery shopping, transportation to appointments, we also have personal assistance for daily living so if you need help taking a bath or showering or getting dressed..."

"Very small teams, very personalized, so you know we are care-givers, you have a match, that's not just whoever is available for the day. It's people who know you and care about you."

A care-taker here, Carla Trujillo says, "You really get one-on-one rapport with the client, and it's very satisfying, to be able to help someone to stay at home...,I like that each client is different so it's so enjoyable you have a range of people. "

A care service that really cares. And they hope to provide more services to more people in need.


