Black Hills Business: Perfect 10 Nail and Beauty Bar

With tall chairs, Champagne flutes, and some bottles of wines on the shelves, this is a place is a beauty salon and a bar.

"So the concept was to develop, again, the cosmetologist side of me,

as I knew I was going to have to work at the first location the first year,

and I cannot sit and do nails all day, I thought I'm going to develop this concept that we can stand, which is a bar, as it's all coming to life with my cabinet maker, I thought, that would be really cool, if we could have beer and wine, =and so I went to the city and went through the licensing process add beer and wine, which is a huge draw because we can service large parties, bridal parties," says the owner, Canada Salter.

Salter started the first store in Rapid City, now, 3 locations in Rapid City, and 3 more in Sioux Falls. Just recently, a one in Spearfish.

"I've been having requests to open one here in Spearfish for 3 years,

we do have customers from Gillette Wyoming to Rapid City to get their nails done."

Salter thinks, she has seen more and more people value "self care" these days, and for many people a "nail bar" is perfect for that.