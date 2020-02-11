Black Hills Business: La Vida Mexican Restaurant

Although sitting across the old K-Mart, La Vida in Rapid City is bringing a breath of new air into this neighborhood. With colorful table runners, and new light fixtures, La Vida is transforming into something different from the previous Mexican restaurant.

"We are adding chef's menu, it's going to have different daily specials on it, and it's going to run concurrently every week," says the General Manager, Tamara Berglund.

Succulent and sizzling seafood fajita, thick and creamy queso with a little bit of a kick, authentic menudo with sweet herbs, and family recipe desert. These are all the flavors from Chef Beto Lara's hometown.

"He uses his mom and his grandmother's recipe and plays around and comes up with new recipe with himself," Berglund says. "He is like the magician in the kitchen," says the owner, Dave Spiker, who is based in Wyoming but is always happy to drive here to see what Chef Beto has come up with. Striker lets Chef Beto do his magic freely, and there's always something on the menu waiting for the diners to try.

And with old and new customers, La Vida is giving back to the community. "When we do our grand re-opening, we are going to sell tickets on Facebook, it's going to be more of tapas type instead of full meal, where you can taste a lot of everything, and what we want to do is donate those proceeds, directly to Meals on Wheels," says Spiker.

If you're interested in finding out about the event, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lavidarapidcity