Black Hills Business: Green Goat's Soap

Meet Addy Allgier, 13 years old, and Lilly Allgier, 9 years old.

They may be young -- but they're leading a business, selling hand-made soaps.

"So right after my birthday I wanted to get a salt-water fish tank

and my mom said our tank was too expensive and that we needed to get a job," said Lilly Allgier.

Addy and Lilly took their mother's words to heart. When they saw some soaps made by a 10 year old boy, they thought: if that boy can make this, they can, too. So they started to learn how to make soaps, and have been selling soaps and other products that they've developed. They are now self-proclaimed "bubble makers" and "skin care wizards."

The Allgier girls have only started this business six months ago, but they've truly gained the type of experience that can only be had outside the classroom.

