Black Hills Business: Deadwood 1876 Theater Troupe

Al Swearingen, a real person in Deadwood back in 1876, was probably as mean as Mr. Scrooge in Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol," which inspired a local theater group, Deadwood 1876 Theater Troupe, to put on a special Christmas show.

"We try to provide an ultimate Christmas experience," says Crysti Ardavani, the manager of Deadwood 1876 Theater Troupe. "You have a great dinner by Cheyenne Crossing. Marvin Barry, a local favorite banjo player, plays music during dinner. After that, we get started with our Christmas play, The Scrooge of Deadwood, get a little bit of taste of what Christmas would've been like back in 1876 in Deadwood."

The show is written by a history-lover, Marilyn Ardavani. She is the founder of the theater troupe, and she is also the president of Lawrence County Historical Society.

"We love to do plays and murder mystery shows based on historical characters in Deadwood. Most of the characters in the plays are somebody that was really here at one point."

With talented local actors, Deadwood 1876 Theater Troupe has been bringing Deadwood characters to life since 2012. They don't just do Christmas stories, they do murder mystery based on Deadwood history in other seasons. They are also available to perform on the road. If interested, you can inquire about their schedules and tickets by calling 605-580-5799 or go to their website.

