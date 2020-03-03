Black Hills Business: Beard-B-Q

"One day I was at a friend's house, I was making barbecue sauce, we're canning it, we used to just write BBQ on it, and a friend of mine asks me, he goes, what do you call this stuff? And I kind of just went, Beard-B-Q," Felix Irving, the owner of Beard-B-Q explains, the beard is a badge of retirement from the military, as Felix Irving couldn't grow one when he was in the air force. "I'm from Louisiana originally, I remember being a kid being with my great grandma, and just watching her do what she did. In my family, all men know how to cook. Cooking is a big part of our culture." And Irving chooses barbecue as a medium to people. "That's what Beard-B-Q sauce thing is we kind of have a motto, we're starting the barbecue sauce revolution, one backyard at a time."

It's the spirit of making and eating good food with friends and family, like you would at a backyard cook-out. Customers can share how they use the sauce or rubs on his website. "You can be a vegetarian and put it on vegetables, we have people that put it in bloody mary's, they use our spicy sauce and rim the glass with the dry rub, replace your mustard with our mustard sauce, it goes into potato salad, tuna....So that's what I really like about it, because it opens up people to different

ways of cooking, and good food."

