Black Hills Business: Be You Studio

Be You Studio in Black Hawk is a 24/7 gym, but it is for women only. The members come in here, use the equipment to do strength training as well as aerobic exercise.

Each equipment is hydraulic resistant, so users don't need to adjust weights. Each set aims to train one part of the body, so if a gym member finishes the complete workout, they get a full-body exercise. And... it should only take about 30 minutes. Unless, you stay to chat and socialize.

"Yeah, there's a great bunch of women here, and it doesn't seem like workout, you look forward to coming, but ladies only, sorry guys!" Glenda Schamber, the managing owner here says.

Schamber used to be a member herself. The original owner was going to close this place down, but Schamber hates to see it go, so she just took over the studio this past October.

"Come give it a try!" Schamber believes this will help forming a good habit- stay active.