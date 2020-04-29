Black Hills Blend is giving out free drinks to teachers

Black Hills Blend on Mount Rushmore Road is giving out six hundred dollars' worth of free coffee for area teachers on Thursday.

An anonymous donor called in and donated three hundred dollars to go toward free coffee for teachers and Black Hills Blend matched it with another three hundred dollars.

Owner Kathy Cook says teachers can drive up and get any drink on the menu on them.

“I think it’s very important because they are working very hard going above and beyond what would be there normal call of duty and what they’re used to, the norm,” said Cook.

They open at 5:30 in the morning and the offer will go until the funds run out, so make sure to bring a teacher ID to claim your free drink.

