Bill to protect teachers questioning science returns in South Dakota Legislature

A bill first introduced in 2015 to allow teachers to assist students in questioning science has returned in the South Dakota Legislature.

Titled “An Act to protect the teaching of certain scientific information,” Senate Bill 59 is vague, only stating: “No teacher may be prohibited from assisting students to understand, analyze, critique, or review, in an objective scientific manner, the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information presented in courses being taught, which are aligned with the content standards established pursuant to § 13-3-48.”

The wording in this year’s bill is exactly the same as the one that failed last year. It is a watered-down version of failed bills in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Senator Jeff Monroe (R-District 24) is sponsoring the bill. He also sponsored previous versions.

When Monroe sponsored the 2017 bill, he told a committee that teachers should be able to talk about weaknesses in scientific theories, such as climate change. Monroe claimed he heard from a concerned teacher who was forced to teach climate change as a fact.

Opponents in 2017 testified that the bill would allow teachers to instruct theories not approved by school boards and not based in science.

