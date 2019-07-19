Bikers hit by car in Kentucky, sheriff says other bikers chased down driver

A teenage driver has been cited after two motorcycle riders were hit by a car in Sturgis, Kentucky, on Highway 109, reports WFIE.

The sheriff says a 16-year-old driver hit the bikers, then tried to get away.

He says other bikers chased her down, and she was back on the scene when authorities arrived.

The Kentucky Bike Rally is going on now in the area.

The sheriff says the two bikers are from McLean County and were flown to the hospital in “pretty bad shape.”

The teenager was cited for not having a license, and the sheriff says she will be charged for leaving the scene.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.