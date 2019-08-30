Bikers give used boots to those in need in Rapid City

Even though the Sturgis Rally is over, the impact of bikers is still being felt.

Bikers who purchased new boots at either the Sturgis or Rapid City Harley Davison during the rally were given the option to donate their old footwear.

And many took advantage of the opportunity.

And those donated boots were passed out this afternoon (Friday) at General Beadle's Community Center.

According to Jeanne Burckhard-McKenna, who helped to organize the event, this is the perfect time of year to hand out boots as temperatures begin to drop and with some people not being able to afford proper footwear to keep their feet warm.

"I honestly wish that the rally folks could witness this, it is like being Santa Claus. You get so many thank you's and hugs and people are so appreciative." Jeanna Burckhard-McKenna, Black Hills Special Services, says

The event ran during feeding South Dakota's monthly food giveaway and saw more than 200 people pick up some food.