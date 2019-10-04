Bikers donate thousands of dollars at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - More than half a million dollars went to local organizations thanks to charity events during the 79th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The “Give Back” rally campaign brought in $628,116 that will be shared by various non-profit groups.
Sturgis Rally charities
• $20,177 from the City of Sturgis
• $1,519 from the City of Sturgis 5K
• $1,350 from the Mayor’s Poker Tournament
Police Athletic League
• $3,500 from the City of Sturgis PAL Motorcycle Raffle
Several Local Organizations
• $35,000 from the Mayor’s Ride
Local Charities
• $35,000 from Brown-Forman/Jack Daniel’s
Youth Charities
• $10,788 from the 1st Interstate Bank parking lot
Local Charitable Causes
• $49,330 from Sturgis churches
Local Youth Charity
• $8,042 from Sturgis Brown High School
LifeScape in Rapid City
• $318,076 from the Hamsters
Numerous Charities
• $132,076 from the Buffalo Chip
Infinite Hero Military Charity
• $13,000 from Cary Hart’s Good Ride
Sturgis Rally Charities will re-distribute donated funds to local non-profit agencies in the Sturgis area.
Additionally, there were thousands of charitable dollars raised by private organizations and businesses during the August rally.