Biker races from cops, crashes on I-90

Despite police calling off the pursuit, a motorcyclist crashes in Rapid City Thursday night.

Police arrested 20-year-old Andrew Weishaar of Rapid City, charging him with aggravated eluding, reckless driving and several other traffic offenses.

The incident began around 7:20 p.m. when police spotted a motorcycle on Mall Drive going 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. The biker ignored the traffic stop, pulling onto Haines Avenue.

Police terminated the chase when they approached a congested construction area near Disk Drive. A short while later, the biker crashed at I-90’s exit 57.

Witnesses told police that they saw the biker run a red light in the construction zone, weave in and out of traffic as he got onto the interstate; and then crash into a street sign at exit 57.

Weishaar was treated for crash injuries and then booked into Pennington County Jail.

