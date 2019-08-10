Biker dies from injuries from earlier crash near Lead

A motorcyclist has died from injuries she sustained in a crash earlier in the week, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.

The biker, 59-year-old Debra Milota of Omaha, Neb., died Friday at Regional Hospital. She was injured in a crash Tuesday on Highway 14A, six miles west of Lead. Milota, DPS reports, failed to negotiate a curve and went over the center line, hitting another motorcycle. The rider and passenger on the other bike sustained minor injuries.

Milota is the second biker to die during this year’s Sturgis Rally. Last year, there were four deaths.

