Bighorn National Forest begins opening recreation sites

National Forest officials will open developed recreation sites and increase public access beginning on Wednesday, May 20.

Visitors should come with all the essentials for a day trip, including food, emergency supplies, and resources to pack-out trash. Please follow the latest health guidance, stay at least six feet from others, and avoid gathering in large groups.

Visitors are asked to recreate locally and responsibly. This will help expand access to facilities, services and other opportunities. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly as certain services may still be unavailable. Prepare to pack out trash and human waste.

“While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to beloved recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe,” said Bighorn Forest Supervisor, Andrew Johnson. “There is still work to be done – ensuring cleanliness of facilities, conducting proper maintenance, and assessing recreation areas for health and safety.”

The following sites will open Friday, May 22 on the Bighorn National Forest:

• Leigh Creek Campground,

• Ranger Creek Recreation Area (campground only)

• Shell Creek Campground.

For a full list of open areas and up-to-date information, visit the Bighorn forest website and social media pages .

Fire restrictions will also be lifted on Wednesday, May 20. Please remember to be careful with fire and never leave a campfire unattended. When extinguishing your fire, drown it in water until it is cool. You can always opt out on building a fire by cooking over a camp stove and enjoying the night sky.