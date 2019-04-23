Big & Rich to headline Central States Fair

It might be difficult to think about August events (unless you’re one of those Sturgis rally fanatics) but you need to mark your calendar for some Central States Fair entertainment.

CSF announced that Big & Rich, a country duo well-known in the Black Hills, will headline on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Their 2004 release “Horse of a Different Color” was triple-platinum and several other songs were extremely popular. One example is “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy).”

The 74th Annual Central States Fair will be Aug. 16-25. The 10-day fair will include three nights of concerts, Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, Supercross Racing, PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals, PRCA Rodeo and Carnival Americana.

Tickets and fair passes will go on-sale online only at centralstatesfair.com June 12 followed by Family Fare locations and the Central States Fair office on July 1.

