Beyond Oz costume contest kicks off Black Hills Film Festival

It's 80 years since the big screen went full Technicolor and Dorothy was whisked away from Kansas, landing in the magical land of Oz.

Wednesday night it was definitely lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! at the Performing Arts Center.

The Black Hills Film Festival kicked off with a costume contest called "Beyond Oz."

Hair and makeup artists created fantasy characters inspired by the beloved movie classic Wizard of Oz.

The festival's vice-president says not everybody can get a distribution deal right away so it's great to see people's visions come to life through independent films.

Wendee Pettis, vice-president, Black Hills Film Festival, says, "I think you see somebody's passion because they can do it maybe on a small budget. You see a little bit of what's in their heart because most people aren't going to do something independent unless it's something they really want to tell people about. I love independent film. It's such an awesome genre. I encourage anybody to come if you haven't been to a festival. Take in at least one night of it."

Another round of movies will premiere Thursday at the Elks Theater in Rapid City.

Other venues include Hill City and Hot Spring.