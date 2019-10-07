Best Buy hosting job fairs for holiday workers

Best Buy announced Monday that it will be hiring thousands of people to work for the holiday season.

Hiring fairs will take place at all Best Buy stores on Oct. 10 and 11 from noon to 7 p.m. local time.

For a list of all Best Buy stores, click here.

Apply in-person or submit an online RSVP for an interview. Walk-ins are welcome at all Best Buy hiring fairs.

For a full list of benefits, click here or stop by your local store for more information.

