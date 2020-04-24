Bereaved parents share account on newborn with deadly virus

Becoming a parent is a life-changing experience - something that's difficult to comprehend, unless you're a parent yourself.

Kittie Soward and Derick Counsell know full well the joys of parenthood. Kittie and Derick live in Fairview with their two children, both from a previous marriage.

However, on Jan. 24th, 2018, Kittie found out she was pregnant with Derick's child.

Derick said their first child together was a serendipitous occasion: "he was kind of a miracle child because she was supposedly fixed, and then she found out she was pregnant, so I was like 'whoa, what's going on here?'"

The parents became thrilled by the surprise nonetheless, especially Kittie: "I was excited ... when I found out he was a boy. I begged God for a boy. We had enough girls in the house."

The pregnancy proceeded as planned; Kittie and the baby enjoyed good health throughout the term.

On September 17th, 2018, Kittie gave birth to a baby boy. He weighed 8 pounds 8.1 ounces and was in perfect health.

On that day, Dodger William Counsell came into the world, welcomed by his overjoyed parents.

Derick looked forward to raising his son over the years. He named him "Dodger" after himself and to represent a new constant in his life.

"I had a 3500 Dodge that I drove around everywhere - that's how everybody knew me - and I liked Dodger so much that we figured, 'hey, what the hell,'" Derick said.

Dodger's parents took him home soon after he was born. They loved feeding him, cuddling him - they even argued over who got to hold him.

" [Derick] would come from work and be like 'okay, my turn,' - 'nope, he's sleeping; can't take him.' We fought over him a lot."

Their older children shared their parents' excitement for their baby brother.

"All they wanted to do was sit there and hold him," Kittie added. "My youngest daughter, Addison ... cried the day that she found out he was born."

For those first three weeks, their lives were perfect.

Until one night, when Kittie noticed something was ... off.

"He had a fever - a little bit of a fever ... I really didn't think anything of it. I did take him into the emergency room. The nurse basically said ... [it's] nothing to seriously worry about."

Kittie's fears dissipated for a moment, until the following night: "that's when the seizures started," Kittie said.

Kittie drove Dodger to Sidney Health Center 18 minutes away, with Derick arriving shortly after.

Medical staff placed Dodger on a priority list, then took him away - out of his mother's arms: "when we got there, they asked us to leave, because they had to -"

"They had to do a spinal tap," Derick finished for an emotional Kittie.

Doctors initially believed little Dodger had meningitis, but treatment was outside the scope of a small rural hospital in Montana.

A physician told the frightened parents Dodger needed to be LifeFlighted southwest to Billings Clinic Hospital. Staff promptly loaded Dodger onto a plane, laid him in a strange-looking incubator and sedated him.

On that plane, the seriousness of Dodger's condition began to sink in for Kittie. " [I realized] this is something that just can't be fixed with a band-aid ... and I had to step back, but that's the hardest thing to do as a parent - as a mom."

The plane only had room for one. Derick was forced to drive the entire 270 mile distance.

Dodger was in a coma-like state throughout the flight. Kittie was alone with her thoughts and fears.

"Did I cause this? Is there something I did wrong as a parent? Should I have taken him in earlier? 'Should I? Should I? Should I?' is running through your mind."

Their arrival at Billings was met with more bad news: the spinal tap performed in Sidney came back negative for meningitis.

With many questions and no answers, their last hope was to take baby Dodger to the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"That's when I knew ... this was going to affect him negatively in some way. Some how, he was not going to be the same little boy that I took home that day. So, when I got there, I was optimistic, but I was very - my faith was really starting to lose, big time," Kittie said. She broke into tears after recalling this specific memory.

Eventually, Kittie, Derrick and Dodger made their way to Utah, where the parents reluctantly surrendered him to the medical staff.

Another spinal tap was performed, but when Dodger stopped breathing on his own, the baby was hooked up to a breathing tube. Doctors then conducted an MRI to scan for signs of brain activity.

In an MRI scan, a normal brain appearances grayish in color, but abnormalities appear white on the MRI. In Kittie's words, Dodger's brain was "lit up like a Christmas tree ... completely covered in white."

Something had taken over his brain to an unrecoverable extent. His unknown affliction had blinded him then. Doctors said he would likely grow up with severe cerebral palsy, lose the ability to walk and be unable to speak.

From there, the medical team caring for Dodger gave the parents - who had already been through so much - an impossible choice.

"The doctor gave us two options. The first option is we could give him the antiviral. If he did end up making it through it, he would be completely brain-dead," Derick said. "Or, he gave us the option of taking him off the breathing machine and letting him pass."

Mom and Dad walked to the top of the hospital's parking garage as they weighed Dodger's fate. Kittie hated the idea of playing God. She hated that she was forced into deciding whether Dodger lived or died.

As the two heartbroken parents reflected on their choice for Dodger - a tortured future or a peaceful passing - they looked over the top of the hospital's parking garage. They looked past the horizon of the landscape and above the city bustling below them, as the sun slowly sank below the edge of the world before them.

"I looked at Derrick, and I said ... " [Dodger] might not be able to see this, but he could help God paint the sunset every night for me."

Dodger William Counsell passed on October 20th, 2018 in the arms of his mother and father.

Dodger's death left a gaping hole in the hearts of the two parents and their children, but they've found ways to remember the newborn. Derick wears a locket in the shape of a bullet with Dodger's ashes around his neck, the counterpart to Kittie's elephant-shaped locket.

The bereaved mother also sleeps with her baby's blanket every night. She also owns a teddy bear that's stuffed with 10 pounds 3 ounces of weights - Dodger's weight when he passed - and embroidered with his name.

The spinal tap conducted at the Primary Children's Hospital found he had contracted HSV-1, or herpes simplex virus, from someone who had handled Dodger. HSV-1 can be spread through saliva or through the shedd skin cells.

An internal investigation conducted by the hospitals Dodger visited found that neither the staff nor the parents had the virus.

Kittie and Derrick have narrowed down their own list of potential subjects, but, in the end, they say they'd rather not know.

"That's anger I don't want to have for myself and for that person. I believe that person did not intentionally give it to him. Just like us, they were uneducated - had no idea," Kittie said.

Instead, they're focused on sharing their message: they want to more people to follow precautions similar to those derived from the on-going novel coronavirus pandemic, but for a virus that has been around since early human history.

"If you do have a cold sore, don't touch a baby or kiss a baby, and if you do, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, don't touch their face or anywhere around their neck [or] their hands."

"Mothers, if you do think you have herpes or anything like that, please say something to your doctor. Don't be embarrassed. Lose that pride. It's not any good to keep it," Kittie finished.

