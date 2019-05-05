Be the Change: Spaghetti feed for Jesse Perrigo

A Rapid City man has donated a lot of his time to events throughout the community, and now people are returning the favor to him during his battle with brain cancer.

At least 200 people filled the inside and poured outside of the Columbus Knights Building.

And they were all there for a spaghetti benefit lunch for Jesse Perrigo of Rapid City.

Vanesa Perrigo, wife of Jesse Perrigo, says, "After the biopsy, the brain tumor is actually close to the optic nerve, and it aggravated the tumor, causing his vision to be blurry so it's been so blurry that he's unable to work or drive."

Jesse was diagnosed with brain cancer last August, leaving his wife Vanesa the sole provider in their household.

Before his brain tumor, Jesse worked as a Student Accounts Auditor for National American University.

Vanesa Perrigo says, "His passion is helping people get out of debt so he's really passionate about helping people, counseling them. And also he loves trivia. We also used to go to a lot of trivia in different places around the town."

At the fundraiser, people could eat spaghetti, bid on silent auction items, and buy tickets for a 50/50 raffle.

Vanesa says their faith plays a huge role in keeping their morale up in the fight against cancer.

Vanesa Perrigo says, "We know that everything happens for a reason. We both are believers and believe that God has been with us through all of this."

They're also blown away by the support from, family, friends, and even strangers.

Within two weeks, people donated nearly $10,000 to help the couple with travel, lodging, and medical costs.

Maria Snow, co-organizer of event and friend of Vanesa, says, "And we just want to show them that there are a lot of people who love them and that they are not alone in their difficult journey."

Do you have someone in mind for next week's Be the Change?

If you do, send me an email to katrinal@blackhillsfox.com.