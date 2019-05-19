Be the Change: Make-A-Wish South Dakota

This Rapid City nonprofit is like a genie to kids in the Black Hills area, granting kids' wishes one step at a time.

On Saturday hundreds of people celebrated the work of Make-A-Wish South Dakota at Main Street Square.

Last fiscal year, Make-A-Wish South Dakota granted 80 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses ... the highest number of wishes ever granted in the state.

Katrina Lim asks, "What did you get to do for your Make-A-Wish?"

"I got to be a zookeeper for a day, and I got to go to the San Diego Zoo and go by nature in Sea World," Caleb Winckler says, a Make-A-Wish kid.

Twelve-year-old Caleb Winckler of Rapid City was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive, degenerative muscular disease that results in overall body weakness and fatigue, making physical activity difficult.

Luckily, the nonprofit granted his wish to become a zoologist.

Caleb Winckler says, "It felt amazing. It's because I was in San Diego and I've never been to the beach before."

Teams in matching outfits and colorful costumes hit the pavement downtown as part of Walk for Wishes, the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year.

"It's a really incredible feeling to know that you're making a difference in the lives of these kids. It's not just a one-day thing or a one-week thing. It's something that's going to impact them for the rest of their lives and the rest of their families' lives," Melanie Barclay says, regional director of Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

Roughly 600 people showed their support this year, raising more than $54,000.

"We've always been so proud of the support that we've gotten from the Black Hills area. This just shows you that people are willing to really tough out any weather situation to come out and make sure that these kids get their wishes," Barclay says.

Make-A-Wish kids also shared their stories on the Main Street stage.

Caleb Winckler says, "Thank you for letting me have my wish."

Do you know someone who's making a positive change in the community?

If you do, send me an email to katrinal@blackhillsfox.com.