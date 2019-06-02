Be the Change: Hobo's Healing Heart

A Spearfish nonprofit is helping pets through "ruff" times.

Ryder is a spunky, energetic, one-year-old puppy.

He seems just like any other dog - except he has three legs.

"We found out that he had a cancerous tumor on his leg. We didn't have the funds to even get the biopsy. It's very expensive to start off the process of finding out cancer," Courtney Buccholz said, a grant recipient.

Surprise medical bills can be expensive for anyone.

Buccholz found out Ryder's biopsy would cost $200, and his surgery cost $1,200.

"It was actually really devastating because I just started a new job, and I'm going to college and everything else so I had a lot of debt. It was just overwhelming," Courtney Buccholz said.

Luckily for Buccholz, Hobo's Healing Heart was able to help pay more than three-quarters of the emergency expenses.

And after getting his leg amputated, Ryder's as good as new.

Kelly Harnett started the organization back in 2014 two years after her blue merle Australian Shepherd Hobo passed away from congestive heart failure.

"Hobo was my once in a lifetime dog. He was neglected and abused, and I was rehabilitating him. He was actually my first case to rehabilitate, and I fell in love with him. So he became a foster failure. He helped me rehabilitate over 150 dogs to place them in forever homes, and I wanted to carry on his legacy when he passed away," Kelly Harnett said, president and founder of Hobo's Healing Heart.

The nonprofit helps pet owners pay for emergency vet care, diagnostic testing, and if things go south, cremation services.

Over the last five years, Hobo's Healing Heart helped nearly 60 families and paid more than $14,000 in emergency care bills.

"It's hugely rewarding. When we are able to help somebody, you can hear the tears in their voice and the relief that they know that we're going to be able to help them," Harnett said.

If you'd like to donate to the nonprofit, visit hoboshealingheart.org.

If you'd like to apply for a grant, Harnett says be sure to read the eligibility requirements first.

"This is a fantastic organization. It really helped us out a lot. I'm sure they can help you out as well," Buccholz said.

Do you know someone who would be "paw-fect" for next week's Be the Change?

If you do, send an email to katrinal@blackhillsfox.com.