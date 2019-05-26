Be the Change: Dress for Success partners with National American University

A Rapid City nonprofit is empowering women to re-enter the workforce in style.

This little boutique in the Rushmore Mall is the home of Dress for Success Black Hills.

For the last year, volunteers provided outfits to more than 50 women looking for job interview-worthy clothes, including Lindsay Birdsall.

Lindsay Birdsall says, "I had a job interview and I had been out of the workforce for about four years, and I had yoga pants and t-shirt. I was in dire need."

Former client, now volunteer, Birdsall helps other women suit up to be the best version of themselves while also studying as a student.

Lindsay Birdsall says, "It's definitely reminded me that I have goals that I had forgotten about."

But their work does not stop with a wardrobe.

Dress for Success's partner, National American University, wants clients to look and sound professional.

Diane Lang says, "We provide a folder full of all types of information that will help assist the clients in preparing their resumes as far as terminology that they should use to sell themselves so they can be more ready for their interview."

NAU also teaches cover letter writing, networking and interview techniques.

Diane Lang says, "I love to see somebody coming in for the first time and then seeing the look on their face and how excited they are when they leave and they know that they do have that opportunity get that job that they're really looking for."

To learn more about the organization, visit Dress for Success Black Hills.

