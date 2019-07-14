Be the Change: Black Hills Raptor Center

These birds are expanding their wings while expanding people's minds.

"They are so awe-inspiring and they are so amazing at getting people reconnected with our natural world," Maggie Engler says, co-founder of the Black Hills Raptor Center in Rapid City.

Engler and several volunteers use live birds of prey to educate people and get them excited about the natural world.

"They are so stunningly beautiful. I just stand in awe of just the way that they look and the way that they move and the patience that they have to have people gawk at them all day," Lorena Freis says, co-owner of Farmer's Daughter gift shop in Hill City.

The Raptor Center cares for owls and eagles, but each of them is there for a particular reason.

"All of the birds that we can have to work with and do education with have to be permanently injured. So each one of these birds has a unique story about why it would be in our care and not out in the wild where we would prefer that it be," Engler says.

Engler says she's a teacher at heart and loves educating people about the birds.

"I was raised in a family where being outside and being in nature was just a normal thing and my folks fed birds. Now I'm so deeply engrained with birds of prey that I cannot imagine life without them," Engler says.

She also mentions that birds of prey are essential not only to the environment but our own wellbeing as well.

"Rodents are detrimental to human beings because they eat the food that we want to eat. They are very dirty and disease-carrying animals in the wild. And by having a number of different species that will eat them, the population of rodents stays in check, under control," Engler adds.

The Raptor Center has not yet built an official building open to the public.

The nonprofit hopes to raise about $2.5 million to build a state-of-the-art raptor center, providing services to five states in the region.

