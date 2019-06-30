Be the Change: Beautify Spearfish

After noticing a large amount of litter in their small Northern Hills town, two women decided to take action.

Some Spearfish residents are patrolling the streets to pick up trash.

Children and adults of all ages banned together to beautify their town.

"Our last trash pickup was on Old Belle Road. It was probably just under a mile stretch, and we had ten trash bags. Full, I mean they were full trash bags so we get anywhere between six to 15 trash bags, like on Spearfish Canyon," Kelly Harnett says, a co-founder of Beautify Spearfish.

Beautify Spearfish is a volunteer community organization.

People go out once a month between April and November to pick up trash and clean the earth.

"I want to set a good example for my kids. I want them to grow up in a good, clean, healthy environment. I want to be the change that makes a difference for them and tells them how to take care of things and how to take care of the environment," Lyndsay Schreiber says, a co-founder of Beautify Spearfish.

Although littering is a Class 2 misdemeanor in South Dakota, Schreiber says it's crazy that some people don't hold themselves responsible for their rubbish.

"Probably the frustration of knowing that they're not picking up after themselves and how easy it is to just leave it in your car until you get to the gas station, you get home, you get to your office where you can just throw it away. It's not that hard to do," Schreiber says.

But Harnett says she wants to make sure people have a clean, beautiful town to live and visit for generations to come.

"Spearfish is a tourist town and we're proud of our town. We want other people to come in and see a nice clean town and enjoy it just as much as we do," Harnett says.

"It really gives you a reason to wake up in the morning. It gives you kind of motivation to get through your day thinking I am making a difference even if it's in a small way or just in one person. It's uplifting and reassuring for me knowing that I'm giving back even if it might seem small to somebody else," Schreiber says.

If you want to learn more about this organization or how to start your own beautify chapter, visit beautifyyourtown.org.

