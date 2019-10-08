Bankrupt Wyoming coal firm under investigation for fraud

A new court filing has revealed the federal government began a fraud investigation into coal company Blackjewel LLC prior to the company's sale last week of two Wyoming coal mines.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the document filed Saturday indicates the investigation also preceded Blackjewel's July bankruptcy filing.

Court documents say Blackjewel owes the federal government about $50 million.

The court filing says the government has been investigating Blackjewel's potential violations of the False Claims Act, which holds corporations liable for defrauding the government.

The government has asked a West Virginia federal bankruptcy court to delay discharging Blackjewel of its debts, which would allow the investigation to continue.

A federal judge approved the sale of the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines to Eagle Specialty Materials without Blackjewel's debt obligations.

