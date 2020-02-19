Ban on flavored vaping products did not pass in South Dakota legislature

After learning that the bill did not go through, vape shop customers in Rapid City say they're glad there's no ban on the flavors. One customer says, even if the state of South Dakota stopped selling different flavors, it might just give rise to the black market. Laine Woltz is another customer and says, for him, vaping is a better alternative than cigarettes.

Rhonda Momm, the owner of City Vapes, says with vaping, users can slowly decrease the nicotine level to zero, and flavors have been instrumental to help users stop smoking cigarettes. "The reason I believed that flavors are important for vaping ...they help with the transition of ending your relationship with cigarettes," says Momm.

America's largest e-cigarette company, Juul, has voluntarily stopped selling some flavors, but Momm points out, Juul is partially invested by Marlboro cigarettes.

