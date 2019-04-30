Ballots are going out after Lafawn Janis's case gets dismissed

The Pennington County Auditor's Office ordered 47,000 ballots this morning after receiving an email about dismissing Janis's case.

Lafawn Janis filed a petition to run for the Area 3 seat on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. But district Business Manager David Janak removed her from the race after a challenge that she filled out her forms incorrectly.

At a school board meeting last week, the board voted against a settlement with Janis, leaving it to the courts.

Janis filed a federal court suit claiming her civil rights were violated.

But last Friday, federal Judge Karen Schreier said it's a state court issue so Janis's complaint was dismissed.

Mohler says she doesn't see this as a reason to deter future candidates from running in local elections.

"I don't think that it will deter people. It might make people pay a little closer attention to filling out all the spaces on there or having someone double check it before turning the petition in," Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler said.

