Ingredients include:

4 eggs

2 c sugar

1/2 c flour

1/2 c cocoa

1 c butter, melted and cooled

1 c chopped pecans

1/2 pint heavy cream

confectioners sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients until well blended. Transfer to a lightly greased and floured 9" square pan and bake for a half hour. Cool and cut into squares.

Beat together cream and confectioners sugar, to taste. Top each square with a dollop of the sweetened cream.