Bags of food await their delivery to elders in Spearfish

Every Sunday since March, a group of volunteers meets to create more than 400 food bags for elders in the community.

All the food is 100 percent privately donated by individuals, churches, businesses, and non-profits.

Each bag contains three meals with a snack and fresh fruit and is delivered right to their doors by the Boy Scouts and the Lions Club.

Organizer Dorcie Dardis says because many dining places shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus, this is helping those who want to get out but are staying in to stay safe.

"We even as an individual I didn't really realize the need until some others in the community have been talking that that was a hot meal that, most of those people, that was the only hot meal they were getting," said Dardis. "So as elders in the community, they are trying to stay in and stay safe and so delivering it to their door has been a way to help out."

Each bag contains an inspirational message and Dardis says they are going to continue packing meals as long as people are in need.