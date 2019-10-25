"Badge Buddies" takes kids, officers to Rush games

Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Rapid City Police Department, and Box Elder Police Departments are partnering with the Rapid City Rush for a program they're calling "Badge Buddies."

The Rush donated 4 tickets to every home game to the program so that school recourse and liaison officers will be able to attend the game with local kids to foster positive relationships between law enforcement officers and kids to make a better community.

The Rush is providing dinner, as well as a VIP experience for the officers and kids, to meet some of the players and tour the facility.

Spending time together outside of a school setting will hopefully help connect the officers with the kids.

"These school resource officers try to connect with the kids at a young age to forge positive relationships," said Helene Duhamel, Public Information Officer for Pennington County Sheriff's Office. "And, sometimes, outside of a school environment, you might have a little bit more opportunity to forge better relationships."

Tonight is the Rush's home opener against the Utah Grizzlies and the first night of the Badge Buddy Program.

