‘Bad Boys for Life’ debuts so good with box office top spot

“Bad Boys for Life” exceeded expectations coming away with a dominating No. 1 showing at the box office.

U.S actors Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence pose for photographers during the photocall of "Bad Boys for Life," in Paris, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

The Sony Pictures film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence brought in $59 million in the U.S. and Canada entering the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

The action-packed, buddy comedy returned for the franchise’s third installment after a 17-year hiatus with a popular demand.

Second place went to “Dolittle,” starring Robert Downey Jr., which opened with a mediocre $22.5 million.

Sony Pictures predicted that “Bad Boys” will make around $68 million over the four-day weekend.

