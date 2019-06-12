Baby rescued after 100mph chase ends in crash, father accused of assault

A Rapid City man is accused of abducting and assaulting a woman and then taking a car, with the couple’s baby in it. The child was unrestrained in the vehicle, but unharmed in the accident.

The man, 38-year-old Steven Jackson, was later arrested after a pursuit that involved law enforcement agencies from several counties and towns.

The incident began Tuesday at a truck stop near Interstate 90 exit 61. The woman who was reportedly assaulted was able to get out of the car but the child was left in the car.

Law enforcement agencies searched for the car over several hours before finally locating it. According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a pursuit that at times was more than 100 miles an hour. This caused officers to break off the chase at times.

Finally, deputies were able to deploy road spikes to slow the car down. It then crashed into a ditch where the driver, identified as Jackson, ran from the car. After a foot chase, Jackson was arrested in Meade County, north of New Underwood.

Pennington County Deputies Kelsey Schwartz and Kristina Weckman took turns caring for the crying baby.

Jackson now faces charges of 2nd degree kidnapping, aggravated eluding law enforcement and simple assault domestic violence. Other charges may be pending. The victim of the assault and kidnapping is the mother of the child in the crash.

