BHSU to host virtual graduation

On Friday at 4 pm, 329 students will be graduating in a virtual ceremony that can be access via Zoom.

The administration was working on a virtual graduation when the student government approached and asked to have a formal virtual ceremony.

Representative Dusty Johnson is the commencement speaker and all of the names of the graduates will be read aloud.

The university president says it is important to still have major events take place, even though they might not be in-person.

"Graduation is such a significant event because it's really a milestone for our students and their families, and I do really believe that graduation is as much for the graduates' families almost as much as it is for them," said Dr. Laurie Nichols, President. "But, it's a huge milestone, I mean, students have been at their college educations for years."

Nichols said that the virtual invitations were designed to look like traditional graduation invitations. She also said the ceremony will be on their website for some time afterwards.