BHSU rodeo team claims four titles at Cyclone Stampede

The Black Hills State University Rodeo Team claimed several titles at the Cyclone Stampede hosted by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa over the weekend of Oct. 18-19.

Alyssa Lockhart of Oelrichs led the women's team and captured the Women's All-Around title. She was followed closely behind by teammate Opal Harkins of Billings, Mont.

"Our Women's Team had another strong showing this weekend which resulted in us taking home the Women's Team Title. The level of competition that our Yellow Jacket women are bringing to the rodeos is outstanding," said Head Coach Glen Lammers.

Harkins claimed the first round and the average in the breakaway roping taking home the championship buckle, she also took fifth in the average. Lockhart placed second, Kallie Carey of Huron was fourth, Emilee Pauley, from Wall was fifth, and Larissa Getten of Chinook, Mont. was sixth. Taylor Hanson of Belle Fourche placed second in the team roping, The Goat Tying event saw several Yellow Jackets in the short round. Pauley placed second in the average, Tayle Brink from Reva fourth and Chanci Kraft, Carson, N.D., fifth. Savana Johnston of Elm Springs and KeAnna Ward of Fruitdale, tied for third place in the long go.

In the Barrel Racing, Lockhart placed second, Brink was third, and Sydney Theobald of Pierre was fourth.

Chandler Comfort of Elwood, Neb. led the Yellow Jacket Men in points. The Men's Team placed fourth overall. Comfort took home the heeling buckle in the Team Roping and he roped consistent throughout the weekend and placed fourth in the tie down roping. Other BHSU team ropers Dalton Magilke of Solen, N.D. was fifth in the average, while Collin Palmer of Bison and Tanner Fite of Hermosa placed fourth in the long go.

The Cyclone Stampede brings students from 13 different colleges and universities in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin and is the second oldest college rodeo in the region.

The BHSU rodeo team will wrap up the fall rodeo competition at the North Dakota State University Bison Stampede in Fargo, N.D. on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.