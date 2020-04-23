BHSU offering more than 100 courses this summer, more options for students

Black Hills State University is expanding its course offerings this summer to help students, both incoming and current, and those looking to make a career change or advancement to have a productive summer. More than 100 courses are available this summer from BHSU.

All BHSU courses are offered online this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BHSU is offering three class sessions throughout the summer starting May 11, May 26, and June 22. There are options for four, six, eight, and 10-week courses. For a full listing of courses, please visit www.BHSU.edu/summer.

“The pandemic has changed many individual’s and families’ schedules this summer. It’s a good time to get a jumpstart on college, stay on track toward your degree, or take that class you’ve always wanted to take,” says Corinne Hansen, director of University & Community Relations.

The university is also encouraging those who will be high school juniors or seniors in the fall, and those planning to attend college, to take courses that will transfer to the college of their choice.

“We are offering many general education courses online this summer such as Composition and American Government. Taking these classes now can give you a jumpstart on college and help you earn your degree in less time,” says Hansen.

“Summer financial aid may be available to you, as well. Contact the BHSU Financial Aid Office at bhsufinancial@BHSU.edu to find out what aid you might be eligible to receive,” she says.

To get started, you can contact the BHSU admissions office at Admissions@BHSU.edu.